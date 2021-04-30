Mum’s commitment to staying clean saves her from jail

Alix Smithson pleaded guilty to six counts of stealing but was praised for her efforts at staying clean.

A MUM with a terrible history of stealing has avoided jail after a magistrate was told of her drastically improved attitude and successful participation in a rehabilitation program.

When Alix Smithson appeared for sentence on stealing offences committed more than a year ago, Magistrate Dennis Kinsella noted she had continued with the program during the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

The report before the court resulted in the police prosecutor changing his submission on penalty to a non-custodial sentence.

Alix Lee Smithson, 34, from Wulkuraka, pleaded guilty to six charges of stealing that were committed at various times in 2019.

The details were not read onto the public record except for one offence that involved the theft of baby formula from Woolworths at Riverlink just a few days before Christmas that year.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull said her history was the main issue and her offences breached three suspended jail terms.

“The Court Link report is one of the better ones that I have read,” Sgt Turnbull said.

As a result the police sought for Smithson to receive immediate parole.

“If she reoffends on parole there is only one place she will go,” Sgt Turnbull said.

Defence lawyer Amy Zanders said this was the appropriate course given Smithson’s efforts.

Ms Zanders said the Court Link report said that despite Covid 19 pandemic Ms Smithson remained engaged at a high level in the six-month program on a weekly basis showing excellent motivation.

She said Smithson had been open about her previous substance abuse and reports including urine tests showed she had been clean for well over a year.

“Yes, it’s what is going to save her today,” Mr Kinsella said.

“You have an extensive 11 page history of property and dishonesty offences.

“Since 2003 you have been before the court pretty much every year for some reason or other.”

Smithson was sentenced to one month jail terms on each of the stealing offences, with each to be served concurrently.

Her suspended sentences were activated giving a total sentence of eight months, with immediate parole.

Court Link is a court-based support program and assists people by connecting them with treatment and support services that works in aiding them address drug and alcohol dependency/misuse, housing, employment, mental health and other social needs.