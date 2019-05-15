Mums are going crazy for Bunnings’ cheap food container set

First there was Coles, then Woolworths. After that Kmart got in on the act.

But now it seems like Bunnings has delivered a final, fatal blow to the competition in the great race for the perfect set of kitchen storage containers.

The hardware store's 17 piece set costs just - wait for it - $6.95.

Each pack comes with a range of square and rectangle plastic container of various sizes. At that price, each piece costs around 40 cents each.

Budgeting pages on Facebook are going mad for the thrifty kitchen swag, with various mums tagging each other and pointing out that the 17-piece set is better value than almost all the competitors.

The set has been welcomed with much more enthusiasm than its Coles counterpart, which shoppers can collect using a 'credits' system.

Shoppers get one container credit for spending $20, and the containers 'cost' five to 18 credits. So for one 'free' container shoppers need to spend at least $200, as Kidspot reported last month.

"That is a shocking price for one container," one user wrote.

Another said, "I'd rather buy a set of containers or whenever they are on sale, grab what I need."

One shopper said, "OK if you regularly shop at Coles but not enough incentive to change to Coles."

But 17 containers for under a tenner with a Bunnings sausage thrown in for lunch? That's worth getting the kids into the car for a trip to Bunnings next weekend.

