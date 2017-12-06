Mum's appeal to bring family together for one last Christmas

A SPRINGFIELD Lakes mother is appealing to the kindness of strangers these holidays to help bring her family together for one last Christmas with her terminally ill brother.

In mid-2016 Shane Ladewig was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

And five months ago, the then 39-year-old was given just six months to live.

Chemotherapy did little to reduce the size of the cancer and because of where it's located surgery is not an option for Shane.

To make the most of the precious time he has left Shane is focussed on spending time with his large family, including his parents, eight brothers and sisters, their partners and nieces and nephews.

To help realise her brother's dream of one last family Christmas, Sarah Ladewig set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of accommodation on the Sunshine Coast large enough to house the family over Christmas and ensure Shane was comfortable.

"We are trying to remain positive but it looks like this may well be our last chance to have a Christmas together as a family,” Sarah wrote on the GoFundMe page.

"Our sister is travelling home from abroad with her family and the rest of us are spread out over Queensland.

"We are trying to raise funds to help us achieve this dream for our big brother because all he wants now is quality family time and unfortunately we won't be able to make it happen on our own.”

Weather permitting, Shane's dad Barry Ladewig hoped to put some of the money raised towards getting out on the water with his son who is a fishing "fanatic”.

"Over the past few weeks I've noticed Shane's health has deteriorated. Every morning I wake up and have to check if he's still on deck,” Barry said.

"As a parent, it's not something you ever thought you would have to do.

"This fundraiser will make a huge difference so we can enjoy Christmas together as a family because we might not get this chance again.”

At the time of printing the GoFundMe page had raised $3165 of the $5000 goal.

To donate visit gofundme.com/one-last-family-christmas