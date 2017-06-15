23°
News

Mums and bubs spinning a yarn

Myjanne Jensen
| 15th Jun 2017 11:42 AM
Amber Coates of Ripley has been happily surprised with the popularity of her sewing classes.
Amber Coates of Ripley has been happily surprised with the popularity of her sewing classes. David Nielsen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SEWING was once an essential skill learned by most women and many men, yet today it's a rarity amongst the masses.

The once popular craft appears to now be making a come back, with one Ripley mum offering baby friendly sewing classes for mums and bubs of all ages.

Sewing runs deep in Amber Coates blood, but it wasn't until a chance encounter with some friends that she discovered her love of teaching and sewing as a potential career.

"I've been sewing since I was about eight years old, mum had a sewing machine and my grandma was a sewing teacher, so she started in the same way and eventually taught at Brisbane City Hall,” Mrs Coates said.

"I also did a fashion design course in 2002 where I did everything from making a pattern to how to draw a design.

"September last year I had a a few friends who wanted to learn how to sew and they brought their kids along and I thought why not start something up, so I started a class at the community centre at Springfield Lakes.”

Absolute Beginner Mums and Bubs sewing class will run again in Ripley from July.
Absolute Beginner Mums and Bubs sewing class will run again in Ripley from July.

Mrs Coates said she taught the basics of sewing from learning how to thread a needle to sewing a straight line, which is apparently a lot more difficult than it seems.

Following in her grandma's footsteps, Mrs Coates said the classes also offered time out for busy mums and provided a flexible social outlet that worked around the family schedule.

"I have a babysitter on hand, so for first-time mums it's comforting for them to know that baby is just in the next room,” Mrs Coates said.

"It's kind of like a mother's group but you learn to sew at the same time.

"When you're in that not working stage as well it can be quite lonely so this is an outlet to get mums together and to support each other, chat and create.”

Term three of Learn to Sew with Amber sewing classes will commence on the week of 17 July and run for eight weeks.

For more information about the classes contact Amber Coates on bonamour@outlook.com or call 0421 505 599.

Topics:  mums and bubs ripley sewing springfield lakes

TRANSPORT: Best way to get to the Ipswich Cup and back home

TRANSPORT: Best way to get to the Ipswich Cup and back home

WONDERING how to get to and from the Ipswich Cup this weekend?

VIDEO: Truck driver rushed to hospital after rollover

A truck has rolled at Dinmore.

POLICE are controlling traffic after a morning crash on Brisbane Rd

UPDATE: Who is behind mystery mayoral phone poll?

phone call generic

Who would you prefer as mayor?

How Ipswich tradies can cash in on $1.6b building projects

Building constructionPhoto: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Close to 400 new affordable homes planned for Ipswich

Local Partners

Riding the Red Centre for a good cause

Audacious cycle trek to lift the spirits

PICTURES: Bullocky Bill's wagon mystery case re-opened

STILL MISSING: The Dwyer family's 150-year-old bullock wagon has been missing for 30 years.

New calls to find wagon 30 years after it went missing from Ipswich

Ipswich cup by the numbers

The Ipswich Cup crowd will consume 231,000 beverages.

Some of these might surprise you!

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 18 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets.

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

Thomas and Friends set to warm up winter school holidays

Day out with Thomas runs from 24 June to 9 July.

The world-famous blue locomotive on show from 24 June to 9 July.

MasterChef favourite Heston Blumenthal is a kid at heart

Acclaimed chef’s return to our screens will have contestants transcending food.

The Family Law’s nuclear family fall-out

Fiona Choi and Trystan Go in a scene from season two of The Family Law.

Season two of SBS's comedy shows how the family works after divorce.

All Eyez On Me review: Tupac Shakur biopic is abysmal

Demetrius Shipp Jr, pictured with Annie Ilonzeh as Kidada Jones, looks the part in All Eyez On Me, but doesn’t capture the complexities of Tupac.

Hip hop biopic is a sloppy, spirit-sapping marathon

Tom Gleeson mocks The Veronicas over 'twin pain'

The pop duo were great sports during Gleeson’s Hard Chat segment

The Project pokes fun at Ten

Entertainment

The Project jokes about Ten's financial woes

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

BE IMPRESSED - MUST INSPECT !

9/13 John Staines Crescent, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 Under Contract!

I am proud to present this delightful property to the market. Make time to inspect and I guarantee you will not be disappointed. This property would suit owner...

Brassall Highset

89 North High Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $319,000

Looking for a great family home, then this is it - look no further. This delightful home offers upstairs living and boasts polished floors throughout, spacious...

Premier position &amp; Premier sized 537m block.

18 Beaufortia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 2 459,000

This designer inspired property has recently been completed by Bold Homes and now proudly offered for sale. Fully appointed with all the extras you would expect...

PERFECT PLACE TO START!

11 Kookaburra Place, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 1 $377,000

Brand new designer inspired home proudly built by Bold Properties and positioned nicely in a very quiet cul-de-sac (stage8b) with views into the nature corridor...

Landmark Property On 2 Allotments!

208 and 214 Lowood Minden Road, Tarampa 4311

Commercial Due to circumstances, the owners of Tarampa Fuels offer their properties for ... Expressions Of...

Due to circumstances, the owners of Tarampa Fuels offer their properties for sale. andbull; Total land area of 1.59ha* andbull; Freehold commercial usage block...

Urgent Sale Required!

5 Hughes Street, Centenary Heights 4350

House 3 2 1 Auction 23/6/2017...

This beautiful timber home, tucked quietly away behind gardens and a white picket fence, offers all of the charm of a character home without missing any of today's...

ENTRY LEVEL THAGOONA ACREAGE

54 Glencoe Place, Thagoona 4306

House 5 2 2 Under Contract!

Forget anything you may have seen in the past with this property, the time has now come where the Owner needs this one SOLD. No if's, no but's, do not do anything...

4 Bedroom Home in a Quiet Pocket of Rangeville.

144 Curzon Street, Rangeville 4350

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

There's nothing more appealing than a Toowoomba home with charm & this one comes with all the trimmings. This quaint property sits on a private, fully fenced block...

MASSIVE PRICE REDUCTION!

299 Hume Street, Toowoomba South 4350

House 4 3 1 Offers Over...

Positioned in the popular South Toowoomba precinct and only 2km to the CBD, this fully renovated home PLUS granny flat is perfect for those looking for space...

Up High, Great Views And Built On Solid Ground!

27 Burgess Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000

Situated on a 620m2 block on a quiet cul-de-sec with a park at the end and only hundreds of metres away from Raceview primary school. This home is ready for it's...

Competition kills business at Ipswich service station

TOUGH CALL: Freedom Fuels West Ipswich has closed.

Yesterday was the last day of trading for the small store

REVEALED: What the $20M Redbank Plains centre will look like

Krispy Kreme is just one of the chains flocking to Redbank Plains

Developers release high quality artist impressions

New Macca's to open by the end of July

McDonald's Augustine Heights is expected to be open in mid July.

How many McDonald's is too many?

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!