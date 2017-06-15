Mums and bubs spinning a yarn

Amber Coates of Ripley has been happily surprised with the popularity of her sewing classes.

SEWING was once an essential skill learned by most women and many men, yet today it's a rarity amongst the masses.

The once popular craft appears to now be making a come back, with one Ripley mum offering baby friendly sewing classes for mums and bubs of all ages.

Sewing runs deep in Amber Coates blood, but it wasn't until a chance encounter with some friends that she discovered her love of teaching and sewing as a potential career.

"I've been sewing since I was about eight years old, mum had a sewing machine and my grandma was a sewing teacher, so she started in the same way and eventually taught at Brisbane City Hall,” Mrs Coates said.

"I also did a fashion design course in 2002 where I did everything from making a pattern to how to draw a design.

"September last year I had a a few friends who wanted to learn how to sew and they brought their kids along and I thought why not start something up, so I started a class at the community centre at Springfield Lakes.”

Absolute Beginner Mums and Bubs sewing class will run again in Ripley from July.

Mrs Coates said she taught the basics of sewing from learning how to thread a needle to sewing a straight line, which is apparently a lot more difficult than it seems.

Following in her grandma's footsteps, Mrs Coates said the classes also offered time out for busy mums and provided a flexible social outlet that worked around the family schedule.

"I have a babysitter on hand, so for first-time mums it's comforting for them to know that baby is just in the next room,” Mrs Coates said.

"It's kind of like a mother's group but you learn to sew at the same time.

"When you're in that not working stage as well it can be quite lonely so this is an outlet to get mums together and to support each other, chat and create.”

Term three of Learn to Sew with Amber sewing classes will commence on the week of 17 July and run for eight weeks.

For more information about the classes contact Amber Coates on bonamour@outlook.com or call 0421 505 599.