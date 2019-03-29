Mum's act of desperation with knife-wielding 10-year-old

IN AN act of apparent desperation, a stressed mother administered a wedgie on her misbehaving daughter.

An Ipswich court this week heard the 29-year-old was struggling to discipline her 10-year-old daughter, who moments earlier had been harrassing her little brother.

The frustrated mum chased the girl then lifted her daughter off the ground by her neck.

Fearing she may cause serious harm to her child, she locked herself in the bathroom and sent a text message pleading for help.

The details of the mother's emotional plea were revealed when she went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and admitted to two counts of assault.

It was revealed in court that the 10-year-old girl once chased her mother wielding a butcher's knife.

The police facts on the case were not disclosed by the prosecutor, who simply handed up written details to Magistrate Andy Cridland.

Defence barrister Justin Thomas applied to have the court closed to media as he feared it would risk identification of the girl.

Mr Cridland then queried under what provisions of Queensland legislation.

The case was adjourned, then reopened almost an hour later.

Mr Thomas withdrew his application, saying any concerns on identification were adequately addressed by legislation. He said Mr Cridland had read the circumstances and the woman had no previous criminal offences.

Mr Thomas said the girl showed significant behavioural issues, and her mother had "no end of difficulties".

He said the more serious assault occurred because the mother had "reached the end of her tether".

"She immediately removed herself from the circumstances so it didn't snowball," Mr Thomas said.

Mr Thomas said the mum locked herself in the bathroom, perhaps because of the desperation she was feeling at the time.

"It was an outpouring of sheer frustration. She recognised what she did was wrong and excessive when she grabbed her by the neck," Mr Thomas said.

He said the girl had shown violent behaviours, kicking and punching children at school.

"She chased her mother once with a butcher's knife," he said.

The mum felt shame at what she did and was receiving counselling.

Mr Cridland sentenced the mum to a six-month Probation Order, saying this supervision would assist her with counselling.