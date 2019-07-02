Mumpreneur's top effort lands chance for national award

IN THE MIX: Toowoomba business woman Julie Boundy has been nominated for a 2019 AusMumpreneur customer service award.

IT WAS on a three-year caravan trip around Australia, during a stop in the Northern Territory, that Julie Boundy had her lightbulb moment.

Constantly travelling, the changing climate and water left her highly sensitive skin red, irritated, oily, and dry: you name it, she had it.

But in the NT, an encounter with an Aboriginal guide opened her eyes to the world of native plants and their incredible medicinal benefits.

Fast forward to 2019, and her efforts with her Toowoomba-based business Positively Organic Skincare have landed her a nomination in this year's AusMumpreneur Awards.

Presented by The AusMumpreneur Network, the awards celebrate the growing number of women who successfully balance motherhood and business in a way that suits their life and family.

Mrs Boundy has been nominated in the field of customer service.

It was while raising two children, with her husband away for months at a time as a FIFO worker, and with no capital, that she started her business, which is now a successful online business selling her skincare products nationally and internationally.

She packages her products in Miron glass and ships them in containers made from compostable materials such as sugar cane pulp and corn starch.

There were many benefits to balancing business and motherhood, Mrs Boundy said.

"I love the flexibility to be able to spend time with my family. I have shown my children that with hard work and persistence you can achieve what you want in life and not to give up when things get tough," she said.

"I love being able to have my own business, making products that I am so passionate about."

It can be challenging to be a successful business woman while raising a family, and Mrs Boundy advised others to lay the foundations and not take shortcuts when it came to starting a new venture.

"It may take longer but will save you money and stress down the track," she said.

The winners of the 2019 AusMumpreneur Awards will be announced at a dinner in Melbourne this September.