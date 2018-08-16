Menu
Ipswich mum and Bare + Boho business owner Jordan McGregor has been nominated for the 2018 Ausmumpreneur awards.
Ipswich mum and Bare + Boho business owner Jordan McGregor has been nominated for the 2018 Ausmumpreneur awards.
Business

Mumpreneur on cost-cutting, environment mission

16th Aug 2018 12:00 AM

TWO billion nappies end up in Australian landfill every year and an Ipswich mum is helping to reduce the impact.

Bare + Boho owner Jordan McGregor founded and designed her own line of disposable nappies, a business that has since expanded to include environmentally friendly cost-saving products designed to minimise waste.

The 27-year-old has been nominated for the Ausmumpreneur of the Year in the 2018 QLD Business Excellence Awards.

"I began designing products to meet my own needs, based on the issue I was finding with products on the market. My products have all been created with love, based on concepts that work for myself with my son," she said.

"I launched soon after the birth of my son with my signature product, our minimalist system of reusable and washable modern cloth nappies."

The range also includes reusable cloth pads, cloth baby wipes, cloth breast pads, reusable swim nappies, reusable produce grocery bags, glass-ware, and our unique tree-rubber eco-nursery mats.

"Since launching my brand, Bare and Boho has gone from strength to strength, through the amazing feedback and support from customers here in Australia and abroad.

"This has really helped me to be able to improve where needed and integrate new products and new prints," Ms McGregor said.

See ausmumpreneur.com for award details.

