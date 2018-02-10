‘Catch him!’ Mother of six gives birth in hospital corridor

The mother of six said it was her ‘craziest birth, but also the most perfect’. Picture: Little Leapling Photography

INCREDIBLE images show a mother of six giving birth to her youngest child on the floor of a hospital corridor after screaming at her husband to "catch" the baby.

Jesica Hogan, based in Riley, Kansas, welcomed her only son Max in dramatic fashion last July after having five girls, The Sun reports.

Her astonishing birth at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, Kansas, was documented by photographer Tammy Karin.

After several days of contractions without giving birth, Jesica feared the birth could happen very suddenly - and she was right.

Speaking on Tammy's website, Jesica said: "Oh that intuition is real, if only I had given some credit to that voice in the back of my head that night!

"Instead I finally decided that I would just drift off to sleep for a bit, assuring myself that I would know when it was time."

Doctors raced to assist the mother of six. Picture: Little Leapling Photography

Jesica didn't even have time to put her shoes on and was rushed to the hospital by her husband Travis. But as they arrived at their destination, she told her spouse she felt the baby coming.

"I told him Baby was almost there," she said. "I also said I couldn't get out, I felt as if Baby was ready to emerge.

"That feeling made it nearly impossible to move."

Travis helped Jesica walk into the emergency room between contractions as Tammy arrived to document the extraordinary birth.

Jesica lay exhausted on the ground after the baby arrived safely Picture: Little Leapling Photography

But moments after she was inside, Jesica began giving birth in the corridor of the ER.

She said: "I made it just past the second set of automatic doors, into the next hall, which luckily was not carpeted like the one we had just stepped out of.

"I know at this point I said something to the effect of, 'Oh God, he's here.'

"I then started to take my pants off because I could feel my body pushing the baby's head out.

"I reached down and could feel his head crowning with my hand. I looked at my husband and said, 'Travis catch him!'

"Without any hesitation he did just that as I felt my body involuntarily pushing his head the rest of the way out."

Nurses quickly arrived to help the unconventional birth, helping Jesica become comfortable on the floor.

Jesica says that despite being ‘incredibly bruised’ following the speedy birth, Max is doing fine. Picture: Little Leapling Photography

She said: "With one more push as instructed by the nurse, and the only intentional push I gave, I felt the rest of his body come out.

"He arrived on the floor just inside the entrance of the emergency room at 3:38am.

"Less than 25 minutes from the time my water broke at home, and only a few moments after we stepped inside the hospital."

Jesica says that despite being "incredibly bruised" following the speedy birth, Max is doing fine.

The family have released heartwarming images showing the newborn with his five sisters.

Jesica said: "It was my craziest birth, but also, the most perfect.

"It was not at all what I had planned, but it ended without any intervention, with a healthy baby, and amazing support people by our sides.

"It was beautiful and I'll forever love every memory of it."

This article was originally published by The Sun and appears here with permission.

Photographer Tammy Karin captured the dramatic birth. Picture: Little Leapling Photography