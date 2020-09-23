Mum ice queen’s epic police chase fail trying to save lover

A young mum who once boasted "the best" ice west of Brisbane has faced court after coming to the aid of her partner in a police chase.

Sarah Amanda-Lee Junge, 28, today pleaded guilty to a raft of drugs, weapons and driving charges in the Brisbane Magistrates Court.

A heavily tattooed Junge appeared via video link.

The court heard the defendant's partner was being tracked by police helicopter in Ipswich on July 18 when officers deployed road spikes and stung his car.

Sarah Amanda-Lee Junge was jailed after police located a shortened firearm in her car.

Junge then drove up to the damaged vehicle and the man has jumped in her car and "flipped the bird to police officers" as it drove off at speed.

But the couple didn't make it far with Junge clipping the kerb and blowing out a tyre, the court heard.

Police charged Junge with driving without a licence and with methamphetamine in her system.

The court heard Junge's provisional licence had been suspended three times in three months.

On May 30 police from the Inala Tactical Squad executed a search warrant at the Darra Motel and Convention Centre, the court heard.

Police searched Junge's vehicle and located a shortened Ruger bolt action rifle loaded with five rounds. The weapon's serial number had been ground off, the court heard.

Junge was on parole at the time after being sentenced to five years by the Supreme Court for drug trafficking in 2018.

In that case Junge was caught after police used phone taps to track her dealings which revealed she'd boasted about having "the best" ice in Ipswich.

The police prosecutor today said calling Junge's seven page criminal history terrible "would be an understatement".

"She was given the keys to her own jail cell, we're back here again. She needs imprisonment there's no other option," she said

Junge's lawyer Amy Zanders, of Bouchier Khan Law, said her client was "very remorseful" and her life had gone off the rails after a string of family deaths.

She said her client, who has a 12-year-old child, had been diagnosed with cancer and was not receiving treatment in custody.

Magistrate Sheryl Cornack said Junge had made a "very big mess" for herself

"It was bad enough before all this started but it's incredibly bad now," she said.

She sentenced Junge to 15 months jail with a parole eligibility date of today and banned her from driving for two years.

The man's matter is still before the courts.

Originally published as Mummy ice queen's epic police chase fail trying to save lover