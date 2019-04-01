Menu
Taminya Rose Murphy had never held a valid licence when she was caught driving with children in the car in March.
Mum who never held licence busted driving with kids in car

Shayla Bulloch
1st Apr 2019 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:36 PM
A MOTHER who has never held a valid licence was busted driving with children in the car in her most recent of multiple unlicensed driving offences.

Taminya Rose Murphy pleaded guilty to repeatedly driving without a licence at Nambour Magistrates Court today, saying she has only ever held a learner licence.

The court heard police intercepted the vehicle she was driving on March 10 and checks revealed she was unlicensed with previous conditions.

Murphy said her and a friend were "taking the kids" out when she was pulled over about 12.42pm.

The court heard Murphy attempted to apply for her provisional licence but her learner permit had expired and had to be renewed first.

Magistrate Rod Madsen said she could have been involved in an accident.

"People who drive on the road unlicensed can be involved in accidents," he said.

Murphy was fined $500 and disqualified from holding a licence for three months.

