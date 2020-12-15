Mum who helped fugitive son flee taken into custody

Elizabeth Turner, 66, taken to jail to await sentence for perjury, perverting justice

A woman found guilty of helping her fugitive son flee the country one month before his drug smuggling trial began will spend Christmas behind bars while she awaits sentence.

Elizabeth Anne Turner, 66, was due to be sentenced in the Brisbane District Court today after a jury found her guilty of attempting to pervert the course of justice and three counts of perjury.

But this afternoon her defence lawyer Alex Jones successfully applied to have the sentence pushed back six weeks after agreeing that Turner would be taken into custody to await sentence.

"There is further material that we would like to acquire," Mr Jones said.

"Particularly to inform the court as to the ability for corrective services to house Ms Turner given her health concerns."

Turner, who previously owned the Mt Coolon Hotel west of Mackay, will be held in Townsville Women's Correctional Centre until her sentence in February next year.

Markis Scott Turner was arrested in the Philippines in 2017 after two years on the run.

During her trial in the Mackay District Court last month, the court heard the extraordinary details of how the Central Queensland publican helped her son Markis Scott Turner sail away on a $75,000 yacht.

Mr Turner disappeared in 2015 just one month before he was due to face trial for charges including cocaine smuggling, trafficking and possession.

Turner later told a Supreme Court that she believed her son had taken his own life when he disappeared, but authorities detained Mr Turner in the Philippines in 2017.

During her trial the prosecution claimed the suicide story was cooked up so Mr Turner could escape authorities, she could keep $450,000 bail surety money and a $1 million life insurance policy could be cashed in.

The prosecution alleged Markis Turner and his mother bought a yacht called the Shangri-La to help him escape the country.

Turner claimed she had played no part in her son's escape and he had used her money and details to make it look like she was involved.

After the jury delivered their guilty verdict, Turner was granted bail on the condition that she wore an ankle monitor.

Judge Suzanne Sheridan revoked her bail and listed Turner's sentence for the first week of February, 2021.

In July, the Manila Regional Trial Court blocked a bid by Mr Turner who had appealed to the court to prevent his extradition back Australia.

A press release issued by the Republic of the Philippines News Agency in August said his petition was "denied for lack of merit".

