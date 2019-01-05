Mum vs pensioner in ugly sport spat

Sharon Saxby told The Sunday Mail the legal battle had left her feeling “ostracised, harassed and bullied”. File picture

A MUM and a pensioner who were black-listed from a kart racing club after they waged an ugly internal war for its control have been reinstated after a court battle.

Sharon Saxby, 42, from Home Hill, the secretary of the NQ Speedway Kart Club in Brandon near Ayr, and Frank McGrath, 62, the club's president, fell out over claims of alleged "profiteering" at the club, which has less than 30 members, and clashes over how the club should be run.

Mrs Saxby, a bookkeeper, took her fight to the Supreme Court after being barred for life.

Justice Sue Brown ruled that she be reinstated.

The judge also ordered McGrath, an army veteran and pensioner from Pentland, west of Charters Towers, be reinstated as President after he was removed in April and had his membership terminated in May.

The pair must now hold a meeting where members can vote on the club's future.

Mrs Saxby, who has been a member since the club began four years ago, told the court the hostility erupted after she tried to discipline McGrath's son Chad and another member for allegedly "profiteering" up to $800 by charging racers for a "Come and Try Day" in September last year.

McGrath denied his son profiteered, saying it was a recruitment drive held at Townsville's showground and not at the club's usual track.

Mrs Saxby, who represented herself in court, told The Sunday Mail the legal stoush had left her "ostracised, harassed and bullied", and her sons aged 15 and 8 had been banned from racing at Pioneer Park speedway where most of the meets are held.

Her 15-year-old son was the second highest ranked in Australia for his age group, she said.

Mr McGrath told The Sunday Mail he tried to resolve the dispute without having to go to court and said he had spent "close to $20,000" of his savings on legal fees to protect his beloved NQ Speedway Kart Club.

He said it was "totally ridiculous" and "inappropriate" that the club had to go the Supreme Court to resolve its dispute over a family sport.

"You have a lot of fathers racing and their sons, or mothers and daughters, it is a very family oriented club," Mr McGrath said.

Members of the state's 22,000 recreational clubs who wish to challenge decisions if they think they have been treated unfairly must go to Supreme Court.

Mr McGrath claims he fought the case "to ensure the club could maintain its existence and continue to operate".

He claimed Mrs Saxby told club members she was seeking legal advice about winding the club up.

The club had between six and eight meets this year, but usually hold about 12 meets, and it charges members $30 to $30 to join.

Mr McGrath said he was ready for the club to move forward and "rebuild its reputation".

"Because obviously whether you like it or don't like it when mud is thrown around, some sticks," Mr McGrath said.

Justice Brown ruled that the club's membership should vote for their club hierarchy.

"I would encourage the membership to seek to resolve the matters of conflict in a constructive way, perhaps with the aid of a mediator if necessary, and to bear in mind that this is a not-for-profit sporting club to facilitate enjoyment of the sport," Justice Brown said.

"There is obvious antagonism between Ms Saxby and Mr McGrath, and each has a very different view it appears, as to how the Club should be operated," she found.

Mr McGrath and Mrs Saxby must file submissions by January 24.

Justice Brown has signalled she is likely to order each side pay their own costs.