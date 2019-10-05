Mum unrecognisable after BBQ disaster

WARNING: Graphic images

A mum and former model was left with horrific burns all over her body when a barbecue exploded in her face.

Rebecca Rogers, 36, from Wilmington, in the US, was at a friend's apartment for a barbecue in August when her nightmare began.

The mum-of-two decided to help clean out a grill they had been using that was on the apartment complex's patio - but didn't realise it was still lit, The Sun reports.

A mum-of-two has shared the horrifying injuries she sustained after a BBQ exploded in her face. Picture: GoFundMe

When she opened the lid a fireball leapt up and scorched her face and torso, while hot flames engulfed her legs and feet below her knees, burning all her skin off.

Screaming in pain, Ms Rogers raced inside as panicked friends called for an ambulance.

She was rushed to hospital before being transferred to the intensive care unit at the Jaycee Burn Centre in North Carolina for a week.

Rebecca, 36, was engulfed by a fireball as she attempted to clean the grill. Picture: Jam Press

Ms Rogers suffered first and second degree burns all over her body. She required skin grafts, and doctors had to surgically remove large amounts of her skin tissue.

AGONISING RECOVERY

The 36-year-old was left with scars all over her body and still suffers from excruciating pain daily.

Rebecca was told it would be a long road to recovery. Picture: Jam Press

"Now I am trying to have the resemblance of normality even though that's really going to be a dream for a while," she said.

"I am still healing with large red burn marks all over my body, and for someone who modelled in the past that's very hard on me."

Ms Rogers said after the skin graft surgery she found it very hard to move and needed assistance just going to the toilet and showering.

Rebecca needed skin grafts after being left with first and second degree burns. Picture: Jam Press

"Now I am dealing with having to wear compression garments and removing them numerous times a day to put ointment on the burns," Ms Rogers said.

"Emotionally, it's very hard. I can't do everything I was normally able to do and have needed a great amount of help with just normal everyday tasks."

Ms Rogers' mother has since set up a GoFundMe page for her daughter to help pay off therapy costs and any additional adjustments to her home to make it more accessible for her.

Rebecca finds it hard coping with the scars as she used to model. Picture: Jam Press

Her recovery process will take between nine to 12 months, but Ms Rogers hopes to soon return back to her normal life and take care of her two children, Timothy, 20 and Nikolas, 10.

"I have been very lucky to have numerous friends and family visit and help me with daily tasks such as grocery shopping and laundry," she said.

"I would really like to be able to wear shorts and T-shirts again. But seriously, I would like to never have nerve pain in my arms and legs. To go back to normal."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission