Mum-to-be’s final words to friend

A note left at the scene where a Brisbane couple were killed by an alleged stolen vehicle has revealed Kate Leadbetter’s last words to a close friend.

A note left at the scene where a Brisbane couple were killed by an alleged stolen vehicle has revealed Kate Leadbetter’s last words to a close friend.

A heartbreaking note left at the crash scene of the Brisbane couple killed by an alleged stolen vehicle on Australia Day reveals the last words pregnant mum Kate Leadbetter made to her friend before she died.

The 31-year-old and her partner Matthew Field were fatally struck in Alexandra Hills while out walking their dogs, wiping out their growing family.

A 17-year-old was later charged with the couple's murder and a raft of driving offences after he allegedly stole a Toyota Land Cruiser that slammed into a truck at speed before rolling into the couple.

Police allege after the crash he fled the scene before being apprehended.

Kate and Matty's families have since revealed the pair were planning on naming their unborn child Miles and spoke of the "overwhelming grief".

Now one friend of the expectant mum has detailed their last moment together before Kate's life ended in a note left at a growing memorial for the couple at the crash site on Finucane Road.

RELATED: Couple killed in Alexandra Hills crash named

Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter were killed when they were hit by a car in Alexandra Hills while walking their dogs on Australia Day.

"My heart feels like it has been broken into a million pieces," said a note signed by Leith reads, The Courier Mail reports.

"When I left your place on Sunday, your last words to me were 'I love spending time with you, you fill my cup'.

"I will hold onto those last words forever."

The friend went on to say she will miss their regular phone calls, texts and coffees, adding Kate "filled my cup too".

"Matty, even though you were a sh*t beer pong partner, I know you were going to be an amazing dad," the letter continued.

Kate was six-months pregnant at the time of her tragic death.

The couple were expecting their first child which family have said they were planning to name Miles.

According to social media, she worked as an interior stylist, while Matty, 37, worked in fabrications. It's understood the couple had been together for at least four years and both lived in Alexandra Hills.

The families have thanked the local and wider community for the outpouring of support and sympathy, saying they had been too struck by grief to speak.

They also thanked the community who pulled together to help find the couple's dog, Frankie, who had been spooked by the accident and ran away.

It wasn't until the following day that a group had been able to locate him and take him to a vet.

Police have charged a 17-year-old with their murders and a raft of driving offences.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said Friday that officers were working through the case with a fine-tooth comb and looking at the 17-year-old's past to understand what lessons needed to be learned.

Reports also surfaced that the teenager had recently pleaded guilty to more than 50 offences.

The 17-year-old alleged driver from Waterford West in Logan was remanded in custody on Wednesday and the case is due to return to the Children's Court in March.

Originally published as Mum-to-be's final words to friend