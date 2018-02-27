Mum, three kids trapped in car in flood water

AN IPSWICH mum had to carry her three children to safety after the family car became trapped in flood water at Goodna on Monday night.

Witnesses say she managed to escape through waist deep water carrying the two smallest children and cradling the eldest to safety.

It was one of three similar rescues in Ipswich over night.

A woman was trapped in a flash flood at Jones Rd Bellbird Park at the height of Monday night's storm with her three children, nine, seven and five.

She had just left the Goodna Scout Den with her children when a wall of water surged across the road, Cr Paul Tully said.

Cr Tully said the woman's effort in saving her three children was remarkable.

"I will be recommending this mother-of-three for a bravery award in her extraordinary feat in carrying her three children to safety through the fast-flowing flash flood," he said.

"Her car was a write-off."

Swift water rescue crews were called to multiple incidents on Monday night. Paul Tully

A delivery van was also caught in the flash flood with the driver escaping safely.

Swift water rescue teams were also called to reports of cars in flood water at Aratula and Collingwood Park last night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the drivers were able to free themselves from both incidents before emergency services arrived on scene.

Four other vehicles were trapped in flood waters in surrounding suburbs, a QFES spokesperson said.

It came as a massive storm dumped more than 70mm of rain in less than an hour across Ipswich's eastern suburbs overnight.

Houses were flooded at Redbank Plains, Collingwood Park and Goodna.