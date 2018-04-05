Mum stood in way of police work

A SINGLE mum who put herself between police officers and the man being arrested has been fined $300 for her intervention.

Brightview mother-of-two Kanneshia McKellar, 24, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to obstructing police at Harristown in Toowoomba on February 25.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Jo Colston said police were called to a house at 3am and tried to arrest a man who was not being co-operative.

Sgt Colston said McKellar moved in between police and the man to prevent officers detaining him.

"She snatched his ID card away from the police," she said.

McKellar was arrested but while being removed from the house was non-compliant, attempting to pull away from officers and struggling.

McKellar said she accepted the facts as read out in court.

Magistrate Robert Walker told her that police had a difficult job. At the time officers were having to deal with an uncooperative male when she imposed herself on the situation, Magistrate Walker said.

"Very poor judgment was exercised by you," he said.

She was fined $300 - sent to SPER.

A conviction was not recorded.