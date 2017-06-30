Mum stole $5k from Ipswich business to pay gambling debt

AN IPSWICH mum admitted to a colleague she was systematically stealing thousands from her Riverlink employer to pay a gambling debt.

Kelly Anne Mackney told a person she worked with she was "constantly robbing Peter to pay Paul" before she was caught for stealing $4669 from the Ipswich Riverlink Rivers store.

Mackney didn't deposit money into the business' bank account on five occasions in a two-week period in February, instead stashing the cash in her handbag.

In sentencing in in Ipswich Magistrates Court this week, the court heard Mackney had worked in the retail industry for more than 30 years without any other allegations of theft.

That was until the 44-year-old was caught with the unsealed bank deposits in her bag before she was fired from the role and forced to rely on Centrelink benefits.

Magistrate Louisa Pink rejected a submission for Mackney to leave the court without a criminal conviction.

"I have to consider the rights of the community in the future and employers in recording a conviction," Ms Pink said.

"The gravity of this offence is it breaches trust, you were entrusted with money."

Mackeny pleaded guilty to one count of stealing by clerks and servants and was sentenced to 18 months probation.

She was ordered to pay $4669.60 restitution.