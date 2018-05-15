Mum, son in challenge of a life-time

FAMILY EFFORT: Isaac and Wendy O'Neill are raising money for the Special Olympics.

IPSWICH mother and son duo Wendy and Isaac O'Neill spent Mother's Day preparing for a massive personal challenge.

The pair are in training and on a strict diet in the lead up to a half-marathon along the Great Ocean Road on the weekend and Isaac isn't letting his mum spectate.

Wendy will run a 10km stretch to support Isaac who will run the half-marathon.

Isaac, 27, has set himself a goal to compete in a half-marathon in every state in Australia, raising money for the Special Olympics on his way.

The family last year flew to Dublin, where the idea was planted in Isaacs mind, before he returned home to compete in Tasmania in January, South Australia in February, April in the ACT and the Queensland leg of the journey will take place on the Gold Coast in June.

It means Wendy will also run 10km in every state.

It's a massive feat for a man who was unable to walk until he was two years old.

"It stems back to when Isaac was born with special need and had some challenged with his feet,” Wendy said.

"He played soccer and some other sports but he had to give them up because the twist and turns caused more stress on his ankles and feet. So he took up running.

"It's what he wanted to do. He came home and said 'Mum I'm going to run a half-marathon in Dublin'.

"It's very exciting given the challenges he had as a baby and a small child. He didn't give up and that is pretty special. With everything he has gone through he is able to push on and not give up.”

Harmer Isaac and Wendy O'Neill are running the Great Ocean Road. Rob Williams

Isaac, a production assistant, said he was addicted to the thrill of a challenge.

"For some reason I just like challenges. I like to reach boundaries that I never thought possible and also raising funds for people that have special needs,” he said.

He trains every week and sticks to a strict diet in the lead-up to races.

"My goal is to do it in 2.25 hours. My personal best is 2.29 so I'm going to knock four minutes off,” he said.

"There is no greater feeling to get across the finish line and then all I can think about is food, food and more food. I love my pasta, especially ravioli.”

To donate to the Special Olympics see specialolympics.com.au.