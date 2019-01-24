Menu
The bodies of a man and a woman have been removed from a car that plunged into a river on NSW’s mid-north coast. Picture: Google Maps
Mum, son found in car submerged in river

23rd Jan 2019 6:30 PM

The bodies of a mother and her son have been removed from a car that plunged into a river on NSW's mid-north coast.

Police believe the car was travelling on Croads Esplanade at Smithtown north of Kempsey when it left the road and went into the water after 11am on Wednesday.

An adult male and an adult female, both deceased, were retrieved from the submerged vehicle on Wednesday afternoon after a rescue operation involving police, Marine Rescue and Maritime NSW.

9News said Marg Rodwell and her son Cameron lived less than 100m away from where their Mitsubishi went off the road.

An operation is continuing to salvage the submerged sedan.

Forensic police are at the scene and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

