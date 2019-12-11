Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mum shares struggle of finding job after years out of work

Lachlan Mcivor
11th Dec 2019 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A JOB provides purpose as much as it does an income.

Addressing Queensland's skills shortage has been a significant focus for Annastacia Palaszczuk's Government, in an effort to fill a void while getting more young people into work.

But for those who have spent time out of the workforce to look after their children, it can be difficult finding a way back in.

Mother of four Meg Roach has been a full-time mum for 12 years and has been searching for work for half of that time.

She said she has struggled to find a job she can realistically juggle with her role as a parent.

The Eastern Heights resident previously worked in childcare, retail, cleaning and fast food but said employers were apprehensive to take her on.

"I probably speak for many stay-at-home parents when I say that it's not just a money thing either," she said.

"It's to gain adult interactions, socialisation, to get some sanity and find yourself outside of that mum bubble.

"I can understand where an employer would be coming from, as hiring a mum can potentially be risky.

"We do have families, if they're sick, or if there's a call from school, many times a mother or father would have to try and leave their workplace and go deal with the issue. This could be seen as an unreliability, but it's also the reality.

"Many families don't have a good support network they could fall back on.

"I think there's a lack of understanding, empathy and compassion (for parents returning to the workforce)."

Ms Roach said with the prohibitive cost of childcare and after school care, it didn't stack up financially to put her own children into care and go to work full time.

"Wages usually aren't enough to leave much in your back pocket once you've paid those fees," she said.

"Jobs within school hours are in short supply.

"The youth is cheaper to hire.

"As a parent, it's hard to juggle everything but you can feel so stressed and useless to your family when you cannot contribute financially.

"You want to help but it is ridiculously hard to find something that works."

More Stories

Show More
employment jobs
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: 10 Gatton region drug busts this year

        premium_icon REVEALED: 10 Gatton region drug busts this year

        News After a big year in the Magistrates Court, the Gatton Star has compiled the top 10 outrageous drug busts of the year.

        NAMED: Why these students aren’t worried about OP scores

        premium_icon NAMED: Why these students aren’t worried about OP scores

        News Year 12 students are nervously awaiting the release of their OP scores, but for...

        I need a man with a gun: Farmer won’t watch cattle starve

        premium_icon I need a man with a gun: Farmer won’t watch cattle starve

        News It’s the decision he didn’t want to make, but one farmer says it’s time to bite the...

        $1400 fine for Lockyer Valley road menace

        premium_icon $1400 fine for Lockyer Valley road menace

        News Facing court on four new traffic charges, one 25yo man found out the hard way using...