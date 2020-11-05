Mum sells drugs from car to feed her own habit

A SUBURBAN mum trafficked drugs from her car to finance her own addiction after her Centrelink payments stopped.

Ipswich District Court on Thursday heard how the grip of illicit drugs caused the educated working mum to lose her career, forcing her to move back in with her ageing parents.

Regina Djuric was caught, by chance, at a random breath testing station with police discovering cannabis in her car boot.

Djuric told the court drug addiction was a burden she would not wish on her worst enemy.

Regina Ann Djuric, 42, pleaded guilty to unlawfully trafficking cannabis between November 30, 2018 and May 30, 2019 at Goodna and elsewhere; possession of dangerous drugs (schedule 1 or 2); possession of anything used in the commission of a drug crime (digital scales/mobile phone) on May 29, 2019; and receiving/possessing property (money) obtained from trafficking.

Crown prosecutor Reimen Hii said police intercepted a car at Albert St at Goodna when officers saw her holding a wad of money. A male passenger was also seen to drop a clip seal bag.

Mr Hii said a search found 36.38 grams of cannabis in a lunch box, and 103.45 grams of cannabis in a plastic bag in the car boot.

He said Djuric allowed police access to her mobile phone.

An examination of text messages revealed she had been trafficking cannabis for six months, with Djuric telling officers it started when her Centrelink payments stopped.

Mr Hii said the Crown was not alleging any element of commerciality in her crime.

The court heard Djuric advertised herself online as a vendor.

“She said her customers liked her cannabis as it was good quality. She did the business from her car as she lived with her parents,” Mr Hii said.

The court heard Djuric had previous drug offences.

Defence barrister Anna Cappellano provided evidence of recent drug screens that were negative.

“She was not top of the market. She was addicted at the time to amphetamines and cannabis,” Ms Cappellano said.

“It was living expenses and to fund her own addiction.

“She had lost her career and was not able to get Centrelink benefits.”

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said Djuric had “a quite broad geographical market” she would supply.

Judge Horneman-Wren said she advertised the product for sale and this had drawn her new customers.

“You had up to 42 customers … 21 actual customers,” he said.

Judge Horneman-Wren also noted her struggles with mental health issues, her efforts at rehabilitation, and that in a letter to the court she says “you would not wish drug addiction or mental illness on your worst enemy”.

Djuric was sentenced to a two years and six months jail, with immediate parole.