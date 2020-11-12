Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A gel blaster.
A gel blaster.
News

Mum says daughter was shot in neck with gel blaster

Lachlan Mcivor
12th Nov 2020 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN Ipswich mum claims her daughter was shot in the back of the neck with a gel blaster by someone speeding past in a car near a busy school on Wednesday afternoon.

The high school student was walking along Bergins Hill Rd at Bundamba on Wednesday between 2.50 and 3.15pm, according to her mother Cherie Bunce, who posted the story on Facebook.

Ms Bunce said her daughter was shot by someone in a dark blue Holden Commodore, which was heading in the direction of Bunnings on nearby Mining St.

“There has been a police report made,” she said.

She urged anyone with a registration number for the car or dashcam footage to come forward.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said he could not find any police report in relation to the incident.

But police did receive a call about someone inside a car waving a gun around while it was driving through Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon.

A group of people in a Holden Commodore were intercepted by police on Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains about 3pm.

Police found a gel blaster and no further action was taken.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

More Stories

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ipswich ‘ambassador’ inspires people in all aspects of life

        Premium Content Ipswich ‘ambassador’ inspires people in all aspects of life

        Sport Helping achieve individual and team glory provides ongoing satisfaction for city’s long distance champion. See why.

        Councillor forced to act on complaints over personal email

        Premium Content Councillor forced to act on complaints over personal email

        Council News The council watchdog received multiple complaints alleging an Ipswich councillor...

        How much new councillors are paid, how much they claimed

        Premium Content How much new councillors are paid, how much they claimed

        Council News Ipswich welcomed back elected representatives in April for the first time in close...

        Reward for excellence: Ipswich mum’s Qld Hall of Fame honour

        Premium Content Reward for excellence: Ipswich mum’s Qld Hall of Fame honour

        Hockey Teacher’s years of hard work, service to state and country recognised with elite...