Mum says daughter was shot in neck with gel blaster

AN Ipswich mum claims her daughter was shot in the back of the neck with a gel blaster by someone speeding past in a car near a busy school on Wednesday afternoon.

The high school student was walking along Bergins Hill Rd at Bundamba on Wednesday between 2.50 and 3.15pm, according to her mother Cherie Bunce, who posted the story on Facebook.

Ms Bunce said her daughter was shot by someone in a dark blue Holden Commodore, which was heading in the direction of Bunnings on nearby Mining St.

“There has been a police report made,” she said.

She urged anyone with a registration number for the car or dashcam footage to come forward.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said he could not find any police report in relation to the incident.

But police did receive a call about someone inside a car waving a gun around while it was driving through Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon.

A group of people in a Holden Commodore were intercepted by police on Redbank Plains Rd, Redbank Plains about 3pm.

Police found a gel blaster and no further action was taken.

