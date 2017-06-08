22°
Mum relives moment her family came close to death

Emma Clarke
| 8th Jun 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 5:10 AM
LUCKY ESCAPE: Car crash victim Kirra-Anne Lemon and Maurice Blackburn Ipswich leader Stephanie Francis are reminding people to drive safely.
LUCKY ESCAPE: Car crash victim Kirra-Anne Lemon and Maurice Blackburn Ipswich leader Stephanie Francis are reminding people to drive safely.

IT WAS the day a Laidley mum and her family could have died.

Kirra-Anne Lemon can remember vividly the moment a car travelling at 100km/h collided head-on with her family's Nissan Navara at Grandchester last year.

She and her husband, John, were driving their four-year-old son Charlie to a doctors appointment when an oncoming car crossed onto the wrong side of the road and hit their vehicle.

The car rolled three times and came to rest on its roof - but the young family escaped with minor injuries.

"I noticed a P-plater coming towards us, she swerved from her side of the road to our side of the road and then we just hit her both doing 100," she said.

"I was turned around talking to my son and I turned back and saw this little white bubble car coming straight us.

"I touched my husband and said watch out but - before I could even get the full words out we hit. It was pretty much instantaneous.

"We flipped three times and ended up in a gully.

"We all dragged ourselves out. My husband and son walked away with nothing, a few cuts and bruises. I had severe whiplash and a back injury but we all walked away so that was the best part."

While Ms Lemon continues to recover emotionally and from whiplash-type injuries, she reminds other drivers that a moment's inattention could be fatal.

"There were a lot of things going through my mind but mainly I was thinking about my son and if he was all right," she said.

"I can't believe it happened, it was a clear day.

"We were so lucky to walk away from that, even with just the minor injuries we had; it could have been so much worse.

"People need to watch what they're doing, especially at those speeds. It is so easy to be distracted and to go over that little line."

Ms Lemon, who is now expecting her second child, hasn't driven since the day of the crash.

"It's still something that affects me now and always will but I'm lucky it wasn't any worse," she said.

"I'm more watchful of what's going on around me now and I'm hopeful the lady that hit us would be too.

"Whether or not I'll drive for a while is a different story. I'm hoping down the track I'll get to the point where I am confident to get behind the wheel. There are a lot of things I'm struggling with because of this accident."

Maurie Blackburn Lawyers Ipswich leader Stephanie Francis said Ms Lemon's lucky escape was a timely reminder to other drivers.

"It's really important for drivers to make sure they're not distracted, keep their eyes on the road, don't text, don't drink and drive and, if you're fatigued, to pull over," Ms Francis said.

"A moment's inattention on the road can really have a long-lasting significant impact on someone's life and the life of their family."

Ipswich Queensland Times

