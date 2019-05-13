Mum puts home, land, cash, business up for $55 raffle

A Queensland mum has put her entire life's work up for raffle, mega lottery style - house, land, cash, business, the lot for $55 per chance.

Natalie Giumelli, 31, decided to take the unusual step because "not many Australians would have the deposit, in these current economic times, to purchase our beloved home and business".

Worth $1.52 million, the prize package includes three-year-old four bedroom, two bathroom home, a whopping 110 acres of freehold land, a fully managed profitable business called Yapper Valley Pet Resort with $30,000 cash in the bank.

The trade promotion is worth $1.52m and includes the fully managed Yapper Valley Pet Resort with $30,000 cash in the bank.

"All of this owned outright with zero debt," she told The Sunday-Mail. "We did try to sell it the traditional way but we really quickly realised that a lot of people don't have the capital they need to buy it."

"We came across a few people who did it like this. It's a trade promotion lottery. We did some research and contacted people on Philip Island who sold their cafe this way, and they gave us details of their lawyer and we went from there."

The family are hoping to beat the tough borrowing climate via this promotion.

The Townsville family - including sons Archer, 7, and August, 2, was very excited about the idea of giving it all away.

"The boys don't understand the concept fully but they're very excited."

The way it works was everyone who bought a $55 digital photograph of an animal received a an entry to the promotion - with 40,000 tickets available and the draw set for June 21.

The safeguard - if 40,000 tickets were sold - was that the winner would get big percentage of the cash made off trade promotion.

With plans to take on a separate small niche farming venture full-time, Ms Giumelli hopes the target is hit, rather than not.

"I want the legacy to continue with us caring for people's furbabies. This is really a once in a lifetime opportunity to be debt free and start your life all over again."

The family’s three-year-old home is part of the prize pool.