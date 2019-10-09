Mum prepares for bike ride of a life time

HELPING OTHERS: Katie Cotton is in training to ride 500km in Thailand to raise funds for orphanages.

AN IPSWICH mum of three is using her pedal power to cycle more than 500km across Thailand to raise much needed funds for orphaned children.

Katie Cotton has hopped back on the bike for the first time in 25-years and has been training for the past three months for the event.

"I've fallen off, cleaned up a palm tree, stayed attached to the cleats whilst in the garden and removed all skin from my arm. That was just the first day too,” she said.

"It takes an awful lot of drive to jump on the bike and do 30km's after a long day, but I do it.

"Once you get off, it's a real sense of accomplishment.”

Mrs Cotton will ride along Mekong River as part of the Digital Live Ride 2020 for the charity Hands Across the Water.

"We average around a 100km a day over five days with one rest day in the middle.

"We end up at one of the orphanages. Our last leg actually takes us to a place called Home Hug.”

Mrs Cotton had previously sponsored another cyclist who took part in the ride earlier this year before deciding to give it a go herself.

"I spent part of my career working for child safety, so there was already that emotional connection to the ride,” she said.

She said she's already learned a number of valuable lessons in the lead up.

"Persistence, determination, drive, passion and a damn good sense of humour,” she said.

"It's testing, it's hard and it hurts, but knowing what we are achieving together is enough to push you to keep going.”

Mrs Cotton will fly out in February next year to ride with a group of real estate professionals, all raising money for the same cause.

Hands Across the Water was established after the Boxing Day tsunami in Thailand by Peter Baines OAM, who was a forensic specialist who was sent to the region to lead the identification effort of more than 5000 bodies.

A charity comedy night will be held at Bakehouse Steakhouse next month and Mrs Cotton is also raffling a Brisbane Heat cricket bat to help reach her $5000 goal.

To donate to the cause and help Katie, visit handsacrossthewater.org.au/fundraisers/katie-cotton.