Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS GIRL: Kaylee-Ann Carfantan is missing, she was last seen in Toowoomba.
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS GIRL: Kaylee-Ann Carfantan is missing, she was last seen in Toowoomba.
News

Mum pleads for help to find daughter last seen at school drop off

Ellen Ransley
27th Oct 2019 10:50 AM

A MOTHER is pleading for help to find her missing daughter, who she fears could be anywhere in Queensland.

According to Sara Carfantan, her daughter Kaylee-Anne is missing. She was last seen when Ms Carfantan dropped her 15-year-old daughter at Harristown High, in Toowoomba, on October 25.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS GIRL: Kaylee-Ann Carfantan is missing, she was last seen in Toowoomba.
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS GIRL: Kaylee-Ann Carfantan is missing, she was last seen in Toowoomba.

“She didn’t make school,” she said.

“She is believed to possibly be around the Bayside area (Tingalpa), with a 17-year-old boy known to her. If anyone see her with a boy or by herself, please contact Policelink on 131444 or myself via Facebook.

“Having said this, she could be anywhere in South East Queensland. She is a beautiful young girl and I just would like her home. She’s turned her phone off.”

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS GIRL: Kaylee-Ann Carfantan is missing, she was last seen in Toowoomba.
HAVE YOU SEEN THIS GIRL: Kaylee-Ann Carfantan is missing, she was last seen in Toowoomba.

The girl has connections to Roma, but has not been seen in the town, and police confirmed to Ms Carfantan she hadn’t arrived via bus.

A Queensland Police Services spokeswoman confirmed she was still missing.

If you have any information about Kaylee-Anne’s whereabouts, please contact Police.

kaylee ann carfantan missing girl police roma toowoomba

Top Stories

    VOTE NOW: Best child care educator and centre in Ipswich

    VOTE NOW: Best child care educator and centre in Ipswich

    Education In the next installment of our Best of Ipswich 2019 series, we reveal which child care educators and child care centres have made the shortlist. VOTE NOW ->

    Coming second not an option for Ipswich's best

    premium_icon Coming second not an option for Ipswich's best

    News City's award winners highlight international quality

    • 27th Oct 2019 10:53 AM
    ‘15 minute Uber Air flights from GC to Brisbane’

    premium_icon ‘15 minute Uber Air flights from GC to Brisbane’

    Business Calls to bring air taxi service to city to solve traffic problems

    Racing’s bold blueprint to knock off rugby league

    premium_icon Racing’s bold blueprint to knock off rugby league

    Horses "We’re both a sport and an industry"