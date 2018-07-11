Mum pays the price for risky gamble

A WORRIED mum who lost her licence took a gamble when she decided to drive to school to collect her child.

She lost.

Her decision ended up being costly, with the mum now disqualified for another two years.

Tammesen Kate Ralph, 25, from Fernvale, pleaded guilty to driving when disqualified by court order on February 28; and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Bronson Ballard said Ralph had a less than enviable traffic history, with three prior offences for unlicensed driving.

She was sentenced in August 2017 to a six-month jail term with immediate release to parole.

"This offence was done eight days prior to the expiry of that six-month order, and when on parole," Mr Bronson said.

A jail term was appropriate and police sought six to nine months as being appropriate given her history.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans sought a jail term but with no actual time spent in custody.

"The circumstances are unusual," he said.

"Her motivation was picking up her child at school. It was raining, and there are no buses.

"She put herself in this predicament.

"Her partner is in jail. If she is jailed today her children will have to relocate."

Magistrate Andy Cridland said that for such offences the courts have little room to move on penalty except to make an imprisonment order.

Mr Cridland said Ralph was up-front with police about her disqualification, with no suggestion she was driving other than the reason she gave.

He warned her that there were no circumstances in which she could drive while disqualified, except in an extraordinary emergency.

Ralph was sentenced to six months jail - suspended for two years.

Her licence was disqualified for two years.

She was fined $806 for the unregistered and uninsured offences.