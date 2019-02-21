Single mum $6000 in the red due to dodgy ATM

A SINGLE mother on a Disability Support Pension has had her bank account overdrawn almost $6000 due to a malfunctioning ATM.

Kaysey Deacon, a mum of two children with disabilities from Coalfalls, visited the machine at IGA West Ipswich on Tuesday to withdraw $200.

Instead of the requested cash, the machine spat out a receipt which said the amount that had been dispensed was $6120.

After quickly checking her ING bank account, Ms Deacon was shocked to see it was $5910.04 in the red.

She didn't receive a single dollar from the machine.

"I just lost it," she said.

Her bank has frozen her account and said it could not do anything until the machine had been balanced.

IGA staff gave her the contact details for Cardtronics, the company that owns the ATM, who said this process could take a minimum of 10 days, or even up to six weeks.

It could take up to six weeks for the issue to be resolved.

"When I went to ING they said they'd never seen something like this," she said.

"They said if it was skimming (where hidden electronics is used to steal personal information at an ATM) it would have done it in two transactions."

Ms Deacon said the incident had left her in an "extremely vulnerable" situation.

She tended to get by each week from pay cheque to pay cheque.

"We literally have no money," she said.

"I'm checking my account every 10 minutes.

"We get paid every Tuesday. It pretty much gets us through to the next Tuesday."

Cardtronics were approached for comment but have yet to respond.