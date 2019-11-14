Mum on mission to provide water for struggling families

DROUGHT doesn't care much for Christmas time.

For many families living in the country doing it tough, the holiday period won't provide relief with no end in sight to severely dry conditions.

Rain is at the top of many Christmas wish lists.

West Moreton Anglican College parent Mandy van Deventer is playing her part to provide relief to rural areas and is calling on the support of the Ipswich community.

Three months ago she organised her first water drive.

"I'm originally from the country so I have a lot of family and friends down in the Glen Innes, Tenterfield and Armidale areas," she said.

"I was talking to my mum and she advised me just how bad it was down there. But I didn't realise just how bad until I started speaking to some of the schools.

"The bores have dried out and they have no access to town water. So I knew if I could get some water to the kids, it would take the burden off the parents trying to get water in their drink bottles."

The driving force behind 'Mum on a Mission', she was able to organise for water to be distributed to schools around the Granite Belt three months ago.

Enough water was delivered to give every single kid 6 weeks worth of water to drink at school.

Another water drive a month ago delivered 170,000L of water.

"These guys are really desperate for water and we opened the gates (at the Stanthorpe Showgrounds) and cars and trailers jut came and we had an army of helpers putting the water in the cars," she said.

"The sheer amount of gratitude that was there on that day, you can't describe it. I received more hugs that day from total strangers than any other, all for some water. Something we take for granted.

"A school chaplain told me children were actually missing school because they didn't have enough water to bathe or wash their clothes."

With Christmas looming, she is busy organising another water drive and aims to take eight semi-trailer loads full of water, alongside perishable food and gifts down to Stanthorpe again.

"We don't really appreciate what is happening two-and-a-half hours away for our farmers and the rural communities," she said.

"It's not going to be a bright and happy Christmas.

"The WestMAC community and the Ipswich community have already come together so beautifully and we've created this incredible event for our rural residents.

"But the drought isn't over and even though we've had bits and bobs we are so far from this drought being over.

"A 10L bottle of water is less than a cup of coffee ($4).

"I'd love for everyone to dig deep."

Visit here to purchase drinking water.

To donate perishable food or gifts, call Mandy on 0418 669 300.