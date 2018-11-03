Mum of two, 40, wins world body building championship title

Joanne Black has just turned pro in body building at 40. Here she stands with her haul from the ICN World Titles on the Gold Coast where she won 1st place in the bikini age category (40+), 1st place bikini mum, 1st place bikini open.

WINNING the open titles at the ICN World Championships on Sunday means Springfield's Joanne Black is now a professional body builder.

The personal trainer and mum of two, who turned 40 one day ahead of the competition only started her body building journey last year.

"I hope to inspire other mums, it's never too late to do it,” Mrs Black said.

"I wanted a challenge. I've been competing since May last year.”

Her first competition was a rookie show which saw her win a bikini model division and a fifth place, spurring her on to enter more competitions.

"I didn't expect that from my first show, I got a bit hooked.”

TRAIN HARD: Joanne Black has just turned pro in body building at 40. Here she is pictured with her husband Johnny, son Oscar, 10 and son Jack, 19.

She trained hard with coach Jade Dummont from Me Gym and entered another show in October qualifying for the Queensland State amateur titles.

This year she won three first places at the QLD State titles held on October 8 in her bikini age category, bikini mum and the bikini opens.

From there she competed at the Australian titles in Melbourne on October 14 winning first in the bikini mum and her bikini age categories and second in the opens.

Then last Sunday she walked away from the world titles held on the Gold Coast with a pro card, and firsts in her bikini age category, bikini mum and bikini open.

Mrs Black said she was a runner before turning to body building.

The year before her first competition she had run the Gold Coast marathon and the Sunshine Coast half marathon.

"I always did a lot of running, I wanted to do something different so I contacted a coach. It was someone who really inspired me. I thought 'I'd like to look like her'.

"I wouldn't have succeeded without her.”

Now her goal is to win a pro title.

"I hope people see at the age of 40, to turn professional athlete is not something that can't be done.”

How she did it:

While it hasn't been easy, being fit to start with has helped.

"I always kept up my general health and fitness, mainly endurance. I did a bit of strength training twice a week mainly core work and yoga and ran five times a week.”

Now as a body builder Mrs Black has had to give up running.

She trained six times a week doing one to two hour sessions of weight training in the gym.

"It was a challenge at first, even the nutrition is different. I used to eat a high carb diet, I've swapped it for a mostly high protein diet.”

Her diet is very strict leading up to competition as she counts her macros and weighs her food.

As a mum of two boys, Oscar 10 and Jack 19, Mrs Black does have to make separate meals but she tries to keep family meals similar.

She eats about 2000 calories a day over six meals.

"The challenge is probably socially, the sacrifices. It becomes part of your lifestyle, but it gets easier.”

Mrs Black said keeping a vision board in her kitchen helped her stay on track.

She started intense prep about 16 weeks ahead of the state competition.

Mrs Black starts every day with a fasted cardio walk - on an empty stomach - to get her metabolism cranking.

She heads to the gym for a session in between clients and spends time with posing coach Nicole Huber two to three times a week.

In the gym she used a split training plan, focussing on a different muscle group each day for six days with one day of recovery before doing it all again.

"It's quite intense, we can do full sessions on just chest or triceps.”

Her training saw her gain 2.5kg of muscle in about six months of hard work and drop 10 per cent body fat.