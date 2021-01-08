Mum of slain boys wakes from coma with ‘broken heart’

The family of a boy killed in an alleged hit-and-run crash has released balloons and spent an afternoon swimming to mark what would have been his eighth birthday.

Shane Shorey, 7, was allegedly mowed down and killed by an unlicensed driver in Wellington on Tuesday - three days before his birthday.

Shane's brother Sheldon, 6, was also killed. Their mother Shayleen Frail, 34, and two other children were injured in the crash.

Shane (left) and Sheldon Shorey were killed on Tuesday, three days before Shane would have turned eight. Picture: Facebook

Devastated dad Joseph Shorey joined relatives and friends at the Dubbo Aquatic Leisure Centre on Friday to release blue and white balloons - the colours of their favourite NRL team, the Bulldogs - for Shane's birthday.

"Shane wanted this," Mr Shorey said.

A birthday message for Shane Shorey from a family friend who attended Friday's gathering. Picture: Facebook

Before the balloons were released the crowd sang Happy Birthday to Shane and played his favourite songs - the Baha Men's Who Let the Dogs Out and Heaven by Kane Brown.

The gathering took place as Ms Frail spent her first full day awake since she was put in an induced coma.

Family friend Bec Clarke has visited Ms Frail at Westmead Hospital and said she was no longer sedated and was breathing without assistance.

Joseph Shorey with sons Sheldon (front) and Shane. Eldest brother Mark was also hit but escaped with minor injuries. Picture: Supplied

"She has a punctured lung, fractured knee and a spinal cord injury ... it looks as though there will be no permanent serious injury," Ms Clarke posted on Facebook.

"Shayleen says 'thank you from the bottom of my broken heart for all your kindness and well wishes'.

A 10-year-old boy injured in the crash had part of his leg amputated on Friday.

Joseph Shorey with his daughter Shanice Shorey at the crash site on Warne St in Wellington. Picture: Jonathan Ng

Meanwhile, a nine-year-old injured boy has been released from hospital.

Police have charged Jacob Donn, the 25-year-old man accused of mowing the children and Ms Frail down, with 14 offences including dangerous driving occasioning death and fail to assist after causing death in a vehicle.

He has entered no pleas and made no bail application.

Mr Donn's case returns to Dubbo Local Court on Tuesday.

Originally published as Mum of slain boys wakes from coma with 'broken heart'