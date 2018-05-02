Mum of six takes on Dallas Double Dog Dare

HOT DOG: Lonestar waitress Miracle Fetu and Victoria Cook who did the Dallas Double Dog Dare.

HOT DOG: Lonestar waitress Miracle Fetu and Victoria Cook who did the Dallas Double Dog Dare. Carly Morrissey

LONESTAR'S Dallas Double Dog Dare proved too much for Springfield mum Victoria Cook.

The mum of six took up the challenge yesterday, a year after her fiance couldn't quite finish it.

"I always wanted to do a food challenge, I wasn't game enough to do it on the day (he did),” she said.

"I'm joining the gym tomorrow so I thought I'd do it now. I've never tried to eat something this big before.”

Ms Cook got half way and "hit a food wall” saying the hot dog was delicious but there was just "so much of it”.

She did some preparation before the challenge eating a Subway foot-long after school drop off that morning and drank diet coke to try and help her get it down.

But in the end the hot dog got the better of her and at just over half way she couldn't swallow any more.

Victoria Cook who did the Dallas Double Dog Dare. Carly Morrissey

What is the Dallas Double Dog Dare I hear you ask?

Well it's a Lonestar staple menu item but it's no easy feat.

The challenge is to eat the two-foot long hot dog packed full of hot chips, chilli con carne, bacon, onions, cheese and hot dogs in under 20 minutes.

If you can do it, you get a voucher for a free Dallas Double Dog worth $24.95 so you can come back and eat it at a leisurely pace.

The record stands at seven minutes and 56 seconds.

Lonestar owner Dearne Aslander said while there's always a few people a week giving the dare a go, a recent competition held as part of the Tastes of Orion celebration saw a lot of people attempt the challenge.

That challenge saw the fastest score an extra $100 voucher to use at Lonestar and the winner finished the dare in 12 minutes 50 seconds.

"It's definitely fun to watch, you can't pick who's going to get through it and who's not going to get through it,” Ms Aslander said.

While some do get through the dare, there's a lot like Ms Cook who can't. Luckily Lonestar will let you take the rest home in a doggy bag.