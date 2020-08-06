Mum-of-five haunted by old habit after giving up drugs

A Lockyer Waters mum has had to face court after police found five old, used needles in her home.

A MOTHER of five has claimed she is no longer a drug user, after police found old used hypodermic needles in her home.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard police had searched the home of Kaylah Anne Bell on July 10, after turning up at the Lockyer Waters house with a search warrant.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor said Bell was home at the time and had helped police find drug-related tools stowed in the house.

“What was ultimately located with the defendant’s assistance was five syringes and needles in an old purse in a cupboard in the master bedroom of the house,” Sgt Windsor said.

The court heard the needles were capped but had been used for the purpose of injecting meth.

Bell pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to properly dispose of a needle and syringe but told Magistrate Kay Ryan she no longer used drugs.

“I’ve been clean now for seven months,” Bell said.

“I have five kids – they’re the reason I (gave up drugs).

“It’s not a part of my life anymore – it was just a stupid mistake.”

Ms Ryan asked if she felt better and Bell said she did.

Bell was fined $200 and a conviction was recorded.

