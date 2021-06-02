Menu
Magistrates Court Rockhampton
Mum with eight kids is guilty of theft and fraud

JANN HOULEY
2nd Jun 2021 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
A Rockhampton mother-of-eight could not explain why she sold a car that did not belong to her.

At the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 27, Angella Perry pleaded guilty to theft and fraud offences.

Perry, who has eight children aged between four and 21 years old, said she was associating with the "wrong crowd" in December 2019 when she accepted $500 for a vehicle belonging to a previous resident at her home.

The 37 year old, who has been unemployed for four years, offered no reason for her actions to police.

The car was since recovered and resold. Perry was fined $1500 and a conviction was recorded.

