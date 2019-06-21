Menu
Pictured is the backyard where the body of a baby was found in a plastic bag at a home in Stockton, Newcastle. Picture: Derrick Krusche
Breaking

Mum of baby dumped in backyard found

21st Jun 2019 11:26 AM | Updated: 12:21 PM

The mother of the newborn baby who was discovered dead in a NSW backyard has been found.

An 18-year-old woman has been identified as the baby's mother and was located in Penrith.

Police were called to a home in Stockton, Newcastle just after 7am on Tuesday following reports a newborn had been found.

The body of the child was reportedly found inside a plastic bag.

"The woman has spoken with police about the birth of her child," NSW Police said in a statement.

"Investigators have ruled out the involvement of any third party."

Police said the owner of the home, who has "no association" to the mother or the child, made the grisly discovery as they wandered their backyard last week.

Authorities are now waiting on the result of a post-mortem examination and forensic testing to decide on how to proceed with injuries.

Due to the volume of forensic evidence involved, inquiries are expected to be prolonged.

Speaking to reporters last week, Newcastle Police Commander Detective Superintendent Brett Greentree urged the mum to come forward so they could help her.

"We have grave concerns for her, she may need medical assistance," Mr Greentree said.

"It is very important we make sure she's OK."

