Mum must pay for fuel drive-offs

AN IPSWICH mother of eight children who committed several fuel drive-offs at service stations has been sentenced to two months of supervised probation.

Lanita Mania Ryshani Paul, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing; four counts of fraud - make off without paying; attempted fraud; trespass; two counts of failing to appear in court; failing to take reasonable care with a needle/syringe; and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi told Ipswich Magistrates Court Paul had a criminal history for similar offences, including stealing, and possession of dangerous drugs.

"Restitution is sought for four petrol drive-offs," he said.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Paul had eight children in care and had drug issues but was getting counselling.

He said she had worked as a volunteer packer at a Salvation Army depot.

Mr Fairclough agreed a probation order was appropriate.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and sentenced Paul to complete two months' probation, and do drug programs as ordered.

She must pay restitution for the fuel.