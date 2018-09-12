Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mum must pay for fuel drive-offs

Ross Irby
by
12th Sep 2018 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH mother of eight children who committed several fuel drive-offs at service stations has been sentenced to two months of supervised probation.

Lanita Mania Ryshani Paul, 33, pleaded guilty to two counts of stealing; four counts of fraud - make off without paying; attempted fraud; trespass; two counts of failing to appear in court; failing to take reasonable care with a needle/syringe; and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi told Ipswich Magistrates Court Paul had a criminal history for similar offences, including stealing, and possession of dangerous drugs.

"Restitution is sought for four petrol drive-offs," he said.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Paul had eight children in care and had drug issues but was getting counselling.

He said she had worked as a volunteer packer at a Salvation Army depot.

Mr Fairclough agreed a probation order was appropriate.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and sentenced Paul to complete two months' probation, and do drug programs as ordered.

She must pay restitution for the fuel.

drug offences ipswich court stealing offences
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Newest Ipswich 7-Eleven joins two other servos within 600m

    premium_icon Newest Ipswich 7-Eleven joins two other servos within 600m

    Business The store owner says he is proud of creating several jobs in the area

    Hunt on for suspects who set car alight

    Hunt on for suspects who set car alight

    Crime CCTV shows one man pouring a liquid substance on the vehicle

    Tasty recipe using ingredients sourced from the Scenic Rim

    Tasty recipe using ingredients sourced from the Scenic Rim

    News Food columnist Caz Osborne shares one of her favourite recipes

    Local Partners