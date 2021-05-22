Mum makes brazen Facebook request

The woman’s outrageous request has since gone viral – but it’s so unbelievable it has some people convinced it can only be a joke.

The woman’s outrageous request has since gone viral – but it’s so unbelievable it has some people convinced it can only be a joke.

A mum has been blasted after she seemingly put her kids on Facebook Live and asked friends to watch them so she could have a cigarette break.

According to the viral post, the smoker sat her kids in front of her computer where she launched a live video on the social media site so her friends could see their every move.

Captioning the video, she wrote: "Can y'all watch them while I go smoke?"

The livestream quickly went viral, amassing over 6000 viewers who were quick to boss the three little ones around while their mum was away.

"Get down," commented one, while another joked, "Stop playing on that damn couch!"

A mum has been blasted after she asked strangers to watch her children on Facebook Live. Picture: Reddit

However, the post has since been shared on Reddit where users have failed to see the funny side, sharing their horror in the comments.

One wrote: "Digital babysitting, hmm."

"I really hope this was a joke or something," added another, while a third wrote, "Holy sh*t!"

The post was shared on the subreddit r/Trashy.

The group has over 2.4 million members and is described as a place for "trashy stories, trashy glamour, all things fake, plastic and downright trashy".

The live video received over 6000 views. Picture: Reddit

Mum slammed for letting daughter drink 'mouthfuls' of beer

It's not the first time a parent's questionable social media post has gone viral.

Last year a mum in the US posted a photo to Facebook, which was also shared on Reddit, of her toddler drinking a glass of beer with the caption: "She loves having taste of mummy's beer #drinkup."

But in the comments people were less than impressed, warning the mum that she could get into trouble for the post.

"Do you want your child to be taken into care? Cause even if this is a joke someone will see this and report it to social services … deleted it now or you'll regret," one person wrote.

The photo was slammed by commenters. Picture: Reddit

Others agreed, saying that the mum's actions were "messed up" and harmful to her daughter.

But the mum hit back at the criticism, writing that her daughter was "having some mouthfuls of beer" and not "shooting heroin".

"Clearly you've all never experienced being a mum cause if you did u would know that this isn't harmful to a baby," she wrote.

