Mum leaves daughter to be raped: 'Appalling breach of trust'

IN an act of terrible betrayal against her teenage daughter a mother had taken her by bus to Toowoomba and left her in a motel room where she was raped by a stranger.

Years later her daughter emotionally told her in an Ipswich courtroom that her act can never be forgiven, when she should have nurtured and protected her.

The 47-year-old mother wept and verbally insulted her daughter in an Ipswich courtroom when sentenced to four years jail.

And Judge Dennis Lynch QC said it was almost incomprehensible to understand why a mother would act in such a way.

The mother pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to procuring a young person (daughter) for carnal knowledge.

The Crown prosecution case she took her daughter to the motel after a man named 'Thommo' who she'd met on the internet said he wanted to have sex "with a younger version of herself".

She did this fearing the man would split up with her.

Police have since been unable to track him down.

Crown prosecutor Elizabeth Kelso said the mother told her daughter it was "a girl's trip", gave her Vodka Cruisers to drink, and sat outside the motel door when her daughter was inside with the man.

He had unprotected sex with the girl, the mother later hugging her, saying it would all be okay.

Some years later in a recorded phone call with her daughter she told her daughter that she'd been weak (not to have done anything) - "I'm sorry, I'm a bad mum".

Ms Kelso said it appeared the mother had limited insight into the ramifications and impact of what she had done and the Crown sought a head sentence of four years.

Her now adult daughter, herself a mother, read to the court an emotional victim impact statement about the damage done by her mother's actions.

At times sobbing the daughter told the court that the rape would stay with me "a lifetime".

"From one mother to another your actions can't be explained. I've felt nothing but pain, anger… mentally numb as to how a mother can do this to a child", she said directly to her mother seated in the dock.

"Words cannot express my loss of a childhood by your actions, your lack of compassion.

"Your actions will not, cannot be forgiven".

Defence barrister Stephen Kissick sought a maximum jail term of three years, saying an offence of this nature was quite rare.

He said there had been an ongoing relationship after the offence between them, and the mother had been supportive of her daughter.

Even present at the birth of her children.

He said she pleaded guilty on the basis that she was unaware her daughter would be raped.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC sentenced the mother to four years jail - to be suspended after she serve 12 months.

With her hands on the timber bench the mother began crying as Judge Lynch read out the facts.

She interjected loudly saying her daughter is "threatening me, I'm dead," as a police officer then sat between to obscure their view of each other.

Judge Lynch sternly warned the women not to trade insults, hold their tongues and to be respectful.

"What occurred was your daughter was raped. You procured her and you stood by while all that happened," he said.

"It was done for you own selfish reasons. Your conduct an appalling breach of trust a mother has in respect of her daughter.

"You were to protect her yet you are the one who procured her to be available for sexual intercourse."

"You're a f---ing bitch," the mother yelled as she was led from the courtroom.