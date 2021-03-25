Mum lashed out over legal argument

A woman has faced court on a common assault charge after pushing her former partner. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A MUM who pushed her former partner in the chest when they met at a service station to discuss a legal matter was later charged with common assault.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard the relationship ended nearly a decade ago but they still had to have contact due to a child they had together.

The man reported the incident to police.

The woman, 30, pleaded guilty to doing common assault at Bundamba on September 5, 2020.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said the woman and the man met at the service station at 5pm and an argument occurred regarding a legal matter.

The man had been standing with one foot up on raised concrete when she pushed him in the chest causing him to become unbalanced and stumble backwards.

He was not injured.

Police said she showed remorse for the incident when spoken to.

Defence lawyer Matt Gemmell said it had been a short relationship with a child born that kept them in ongoing contact.

“He has since put her through the ringer, so to speak, with legal proceedings, court orders,” Mr Gemmell said.

“It has been unreasonable and unrelenting, which is a powerful combination.”

Mr Gemmell said the woman may have been able to raise the issue of provocation in a defended trial of the matter but instead chose to deal with it due to her pregnancy, family and work constraints.

He said the context of the incident was a legal document the man gave her about their child which she wanted to be examined by her solicitor before signing.

“CCTV footage shows they were handed over to her in an intimidating nature,” Mr Gemmell said.

“There had been a verbal (exchange) and a soft two-handed push by her.

“She is remorseful. Extremely out of character. References describe her as being a good and kind mother.

“It boils down to being pushed, and this (action) a last resort.”

Mr Gemmell said because of the context of the assault he sought a good behaviour bond. And with no conviction recorded against her.

The police prosecutor agreed a bond was suitable.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said she noted how the matter arose and that the man’s attitude had been somewhat provocative.

The woman was placed on a $300 good behaviour bond for four months. No conviction was recorded.