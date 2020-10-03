Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Tahlia Storm pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon.
Tahlia Storm pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon.
Crime

Mum kept weapon to protect child from peeping Toms

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
1st Oct 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 3rd Oct 2020 2:41 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GLADSTONE stay-at-home mum found with a knife kept it out of fears for her child.

Tahlia Lorraine Storm, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possession of a weapon.

Storm was intercepted on August 26 at 3.10am in Barney Point in the passenger side of the car.

She told police she had a switch blade on her person and presented it to them.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the reason Storm was carrying a knife was out of concerns of safety for herself and her daughter.

She said a number of people had been creeping around Storm's house.

Magistrate Ross Woodford warned Storm the knife could easily be taken and used against her.

She was convicted and fined $400.

Read more court:

Ice user told to 'get away from the drugs'

'I haven't slept': Shoplifter laments actions in court

Charges against woman accused of abducting child dropped

More Stories

Show More
gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone weapon possession
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussies go wild over Ash Barty's beer celebration

        Aussies go wild over Ash Barty's beer celebration

        News Aussie world number one Ash Barty sent social media into a spin when cameras captured her celebrating the AFL action with a beer in hand.

        Man suffers burns to chest, face after fire pit accident

        Premium Content Man suffers burns to chest, face after fire pit accident

        News The man suffered burns to his chest and face in an early morning accident

        Cuddly nappy-wearing pet catches attention in Ipswich CBD

        Premium Content Cuddly nappy-wearing pet catches attention in Ipswich CBD

        Pets & Animals ‘Everyone who cuddles them just wants to keep them.’

        Force team dedicates state title success to popular coach

        Premium Content Force team dedicates state title success to popular coach

        Basketball Ipswich junior side rises above tragic news to win impressively in honour of family...