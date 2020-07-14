Mum jailed for stealing hospital-bound friend’s car

A mum has been jailed for stealing a car from a hospital-bound friend who had offered her shelter from an alleged domestic violence relationship.

Sandra Olive Margaret Weston pleaded guilty to eight charges by videolink in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 14, including disqualified driving, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

Police prosecutor James Allen told the court because Weston had continually been caught driving while disqualified, a jail term would be the appropriate deterrent.

The court heard Weston was given six months’ jail with immediate parole for disqualified driving in December 2018.

“She is someone in my submission who doesn’t comply with the orders of the court,” Mr Allen said.

“She’s been taken in by the victim and later left with the vehicle. She took the victim’s car without permission and converted it for her own use.”

The court heard Weston had been taken in by a friend after leaving an allegedly abusive relationship and had been in custody since July 3 after stealing the woman’s vehicle.

Duty lawyer Rachel Holland told the court Weston was a mother-of-three and a qualified chef who was looking for work.

“She is a long term drug user and has never been to prison before. She instructs me she wants to get her life back on track and be reunited with her children,” she said.

“She’s not a very good example for them,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

Ms Holland said Weston should be released on parole, saying her time spent in jail had been a “wake up call.”

“Her dog is in the pound and she only has until tomorrow to get the dog out,” she said.

Mr Callaghan said a strong personal deterrence for Weston was important in order for her to learn to comply with the law.

“This is quite serious offending that you continually drive whilst disqualified and you thumb your nose at the law,” he said.

“Perhaps the most despicable offence you committed was the unlawful use of this motor vehicle of this lady who took you in when you were (allegedly) suffering domestic violence.”

“She took you in, she went to hospital, she gets out of hospital and finds your stuff gone and her car gone. That’s outrageous behaviour.”

He said a jail term was the only possible solution.

Weston was jailed for nine months, with a parole release date set at October 2.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years.

Convictions were recorded.