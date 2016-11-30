'Mum, I just high-fived Jimmy Fallon!'

An Ipswich woman will appear on American TV tonight high-fiving Jimmy Fallon, host of the Tonight Show.

A HOLIDAY in America has turned into a dream come true for Ipswich woman Taylah Antoniolli.

The 20-year-old has been a big fan of the famous talk show host for years and after waiting in a line for three hours in the pouring rain this morning, she finally got inside the Tonight Show set.

Taylor said the highlight of her time of set was the moment she high-fived Jimmy Fallon.

"I am travelling around New York at the moment and I heard about a standby list for Jimmy Fallon tickets," she said.

Ipswich's Taylah Antoniolli (right) and a friend met Jimmy Fallon.

"I have been a massive fan of Jimmy for a really long time so I thought I would give it a go. I joined the line at 5am this morning and endured three hours of waiting in the rain to be given a ticket that had no guarantee of actually eventuating into a spot in the live audience but I still had hope.

"I went back at the allocated time and was let into the shows taping."

Taylah said the star was as nice as he appears on screen.

"Jimmy was absolutely lovely and spent every "ad break" answering questions, chatting with people and engaging with the audience. It was such a great experience because we don't really have talk shows or anything similar back in Australia," she said.

Taylah said it was a dream come true stepping foot on the Tonight Show set.

"The wait definitely worth it! Not only did I get a brush with fame I got a good experience that I will remember for the rest of my life. It was an absolute blast."

Taylah, who is studying creative industries majoring in fashion, spent the first two weeks of her trip on a university study tour and has one week left of her whirlwind holiday.

The episode which shows her high-fiving the star will air in the US tonight.