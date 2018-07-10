Mum hides goods in kid's pram

CLAD in an Everlast hoodie with the attached price tag clearly visible, Iona Yvonne Tiaaleaiga was out shopping to save.

At least that was what she told police who intercepted the mother of three as she pushed a pram carrying stolen goods.

Tiaaleaiga, 29, from Brassall, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to stealing a dress at North Ipswich on March 12; stealing clothes from Best & Less on March 12; and being in unlawful possession of tainted property, in the form of an Everlast jumper suspected of being illegally obtained.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said staff at one of the Riverlink stores told police they saw a woman selecting items and hiding them in her pram before leaving.

Police soon came across Tiaaleaiga and discovered the items, including a dress, hidden under a blanket the baby was lying on.

Sgt Donnelly said she told police she hid the $39.95 dress as she was trying to save some money.

Twelve items from Best & Less valued at $157 were also found hidden.

When questioned about her Everlast hoodie with its highly visible price tag, Tiaaleaiga said she brought it at a K-Mart store on another day, "and in the rush when leaving home grabbed the jumper, not realising the price tag was still attached".

Sgt Donnelly said her story was inconsistent and she was unable to provide proof of the purchase.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said Tiaaleaiga was a single mother with three children, receiving Centrelink payments and struggling financially. He said the young mum knew what she did was wrong.

Magistrate David Shepherd decided a fine was not an option.

Tiaaleaiga was convicted and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service work.