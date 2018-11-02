Mum gives back to charity that helped her through tough time

Jason Hill and Billie Smith and Charli and Jamie Smith from Springfield.

Jason Hill and Billie Smith and Charli and Jamie Smith from Springfield. Rob Williams

WHEN Jamie Smith's first daughter was born at 30 weeks, it was the volunteers at Preterm Infants' Parents' Association that helped her through.

"They offered emotional support and understanding,” Ms Smith said.

"Not being able to bring the baby home straight away, they helped me to know what to expect and answered questions.”

That was back in 2013, and a year later Ms Smith became a volunteer for the charity.

She said PIPA offered emotional support and financial help to struggling parents.

"It is very expensive having a baby in hospital for a while.”

Her eldest daughter Charli, now 5, was in hospital for eight weeks, and her second daughter Billie, 2, was in hospital for two weeks after being born at 34 weeks.

Ms Smith said not only was the time in hospital tough, but once home Charli had ongoing issues.

She suffered retinopathy of prematurity and her eyes didn't develop properly.

Charli had ongoing tests until she was one, and suffered other developmental delays like not being able to sit up until one and not walking until two.

"It is really hard,” Ms Smith said. "It's nice to talk to other parents, they can put your mind at ease and tell you it's normal (for premature babies).”

Thankfully Charli has now a healthy five year old.

Ms Smith will attend the PIPA annual Prems in the Park picnic on Sunday.

"I've gone every year since I've had Charli.”

About PIPA

Long term PIPA volunteer Eileen Cook was a prem mum, her son is now 29.

She said volunteers were located around the Ipswich region to support parents.

"It's a small charity that started in 1980,” Ms Cook said.

"We're all volunteers, parents helping parents through a really difficult time.

"Initially the baby spends long perios of time in hospital.”

She said some prems can't breathe on their own, can't feed and can't regulate their body temperature, while others can have more serious complications including heart problems.

"They have very immature lungs and you have to be careful with colds. Some need more help with school learning and development and are at a greater risk of autism.”

While some prems catch up as they get older, others will need assistance all their lives.

"It can be a big struggle for parents - leaving a baby in hospital.

"When it goes wrong it goes really wrong, but miracles do happen.”

She said the picnic was a great catch up with other parents in the same situation and was a lead up to World Prematurity Day on Novemeber 17.

PIPA Prems in the Park Picnic

The picnic is being held on Sunday from 10am-2pm at New Farm Park, look out for purple ballons.

There will be free kids entertainment, a sausage sizzle and drinks. RSVP today Call 3314 0015.