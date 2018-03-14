Incredible water birth in the Red Sea

The woman emerges from the sea after giving birth. Picture: Hadia Hosny El Said/CEN/Australscope

INCREDIBLE snaps show the moment a mum gives birth to her baby underwater in the Red Sea.

The mum, believed to be a Russian woman, gave birth with the help of her husband and a Russian doctor who specialises in water births.

A husband and doctor hold a baby after it was delivered in the sea. Picture: Hadia Hosny El Said/CEN/australscope

Pictures of the doctor and the baby's dad carrying the baby out of the waves in the resort town of Dahab, Egypt, went viral after being shared on social media.

The images, which show the baby with its umbilical cord still attached and its placenta in a plastic container, were taken by a tourist from a hotel balcony.

The mum emerges from the water to meet her newborn child. Picture: Hadia Hosny El Said/CEN/australscope

The baby's mum had just given birth after going into the sea while wearing a bikini, according to eyewitnesses.

Some Facebook users praised the apparent "beauty" and "easiness" of the baby's water birth.

A man believed to be a doctor carries the child after the birth. Picture: Hadia Hosny El Said/CEN/australscope

Dahab, which lies 80km northeast of the popular resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, has become increasingly popular with mums-to-be aiming for a sea water birth, according to local media reports.

The woman, her husband and their baby have not been named and there is no report on the baby's gender or latest condition.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.