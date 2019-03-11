Mum gets final warning for string of offences

SERIOUS PROBLEM: Kelly Ann Turnbull leaves court after admitting to driving while disqualified from holding a licence.

SERIOUS PROBLEM: Kelly Ann Turnbull leaves court after admitting to driving while disqualified from holding a licence. Ross Irby

MUM of four Kelly Turnbull has been warned she will have a serious problem if she continues to drive while disqualified by a court order.

An Ipswich magistrate has decided the mum has been afforded enough chances, and if she gets behind the wheel of a car again while disqualified, she will go straight to jail.

For her latest offence, Magistrate Tracy Mossop sentenced Turnbull to a jail term of six months.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard Turnbull got herself into trouble when partying with mates in the lead-up to Christmas.

Kelly Ann Turnbull, 33, from Parkinson, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed when disqualified by court order at Ripley on December 11, 2018.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police checked the registration of a car at a Ripley service station, which revealed the owner had been disqualified.

Turnbull gave police a first name of 'Hayley', but when warned it was an offence to state a wrong name she provided her real name.

She was court disqualified for 24 months from July 2017.

Ms Mossop said Turnbull's first driving when disqualified offence was in November 2015.

This was after she lost her licence for three months in August 2015 following a drink-drive offence.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said Turnbull had been celebrating end of semester classes with mates.

They'd been drinking and she decided to drive to the shops in her sister's car.

Ms Mossop said it was her third driving when disqualified offence within five years.

"I don't know what will get the message through. You are a single mother with a history of disqualified driving,” Ms Mossop said.

"You are not putting your children first when reoffending and it is contempt of court orders.

"You had a prison sentence of three months hanging over your head and you breached that.”

Ms Mossop sentenced her to six months jail, and activated the previous three month suspended jail term, which was added to the first sentence.

Turnbull was released to parole for nine months for both sentences, but Ms Mossop warned her not to be silly and breach it as she will be locked up.

Her driver's licence was disqualified for three years.