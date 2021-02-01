Mum gets bee in bonnet, raises fists to cops in heated argument

A Hatton Vale mum who thought her son was going to be sent to jail has raised her fists and told cops (file image).

A Hatton Vale mum who thought her son was going to be sent to jail has raised her fists and told cops (file image).

A Hatton Vale mum who thought her son was going to be sent to jail has raised her fists and told cops “I’m stronger than you” when they tried to defuse the situation.

Police were initially called to Hatton Vale for an unrelated incident when they were confronted with the respondent’s mother.

Penelope Jane Bonnett told police she was a “bit pissy” when they arrived, because she had been drinking.

During the investigation, Bonnett continually told police it was OK for the respondent – her son – to be there.

But Bonnett’s defensive actions continued, and police charged her with obstructing police, the Gatton Magistrates Court heard on January 18.

Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe told the court that Bonnett was told her son would be arrested and taken to the Ipswich Watch house for another matter.

Bonnett responded “that’s not right”, and followed police, despite being told to stay at the front of the house.

When police arrested her son, Bonnett continued to hinder police by standing in their way and blocking the doorway.

Bonnett’s behaviour aggravated her son, who began to struggle with police, senior constable Lowe said.

Bonnett moved closely behind a female officer, who asked the defendant to move away.

“She said ‘don’t tell me what to do’, and raised both fists up to the constable,” senior constable Lowe said.

The officer grasped both Bonnett‘s arms and walked her backwards, telling her she would be arrested if her behaviour continued.

Police were forced to move Bonnett outside the house and lock the sliding glass door for safety, senior constable Lowe said.

“The defendant was clearly told to stop, but her response was to mock police by saying ‘coppa, you don’t tell me s**t,” senior constable Lowe said.

It was revealed Bonnett’s actions ceased when police told her she would be transported to the watch house in a separate vehicle.

Bonnet, a part-time cleaner, who represented herself in court said it was “wrong for me to get upset like I did”.

“My son thought he was allowed to be there. He was really upset because he thought he was about to be jailed,” Bonnett said.

Magistrate Graham Lee reminded Bonnett the case wasn’t about her son, but about her disturbing attitude towards police.

Bonnett pleaded guilty to one charge of obstructing police.

She was fined $500, and no conviction was recorded.