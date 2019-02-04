Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mum fought off attacker as child, 4, watched

by Pete Martinelli
4th Feb 2019 11:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FOUR-year-old child watched as his mother was dragged through her house by her hair until she drove off her attacker with a kitchen knife.

Cairns Magistrates Court heard the child was sitting on his mother's lap in their home when his parents began to fight.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Stuart Berry told the court the couple were estranged and at the time were arguing about money.

He said the boy's father, who cannot be identified, dragged the woman by the hair from the living room to the kitchen while she desperately lunged for a handhold on walls and doorways.

She was finally able to reach a kitchen knife in self defence.

"She was scared so she picked up a knife - he left the house," Sen Const Berry said.

The woman locked the door behind him and called triple-0 but could not stop him from disabling the car.

"He was banging at the door, then took the battery from the car and hid it so she could not take the family car," Sen Const Berry said.

The defendant, 26, pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order during the incident last October.

Magistrate Terry Browne said the accused would not be able to comply with probation.

"If I placed you on a community based order you might end up breaching it," Mr Browne said.

He sentenced the defendant to three months in jail, to be suspended for 12 months.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

NEW SOUTH WALES DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. NSW Domestic Violence Line: 1800 656 463
  2. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463
court crime domestic and family violence editors picks

Top Stories

    Charity urges people to GIVIT instead of dumping

    premium_icon Charity urges people to GIVIT instead of dumping

    News Bins overflowing at Ipswich charity called "disgusting”

    • 4th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    How this Ipswich mum beat anxiety and depression

    premium_icon How this Ipswich mum beat anxiety and depression

    News First time author shares her struggles

    • 4th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    Hunt on for winner as unregistered lotto ticket scoops $570K

    premium_icon Hunt on for winner as unregistered lotto ticket scoops $570K

    News There were seven division one winning entries in the draw

    • 4th Feb 2019 11:53 AM
    'We've been conned': Defence retirees fuming over pension

    premium_icon 'We've been conned': Defence retirees fuming over pension

    News Ageing ex-defence members claim deductions should stop