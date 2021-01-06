Mum finds cruel note in pram car park

Spiteful scribble on a napkin greeted one Aussie mum when she returned to her car after a shopping trip with her family.

Spiteful scribble on a napkin greeted one Aussie mum when she returned to her car after a shopping trip with her family.

A mum-of-three was upset to discover an anonymous note left on her car accusing her of being a "fat piece of sh*t" for parking in a pram-only spot while out shopping.

Zena Hussein parked her car after dropping her husband and three children at the entrance of the shopping centre. Her youngest child is just one.

But when the family returned from the shopping trip, Ms Hussein found a note written on a napkin and left on her tyre.

"You should not park here. You got no pram or baby with you, you fat piece of sh*t", stated the note, which was written all in capitals.

Describing the stranger as "harsh" and "nasty", Ms Hussein said they needed to get their facts straight before judging others.

"Yes, I have a double pram in my car! Yes, I have two baby car seats in my car," she told Daily Mail Australia.

"The point is, don't jump to conclusions if you don't see me push a pram or hold a baby as I dropped my husband off at the entrance with the kids while I went and found a car spot. People are so nasty and quick to judge."

You can't actually be fined for parking in a space reserved for people with prams.

They're often made available by shopping centres to make it easier for customers with small children to access their services.

But discourteous motorists have been slapped with warning stickers after parking in the reserved spots.

In 2018 Brisbane City Council parking officers placed a sticker on a vehicle in King Goerge Square car park with the notice "This car is illegally parked".

A spokesman for the council told the Courier Mail the driver was not fined but "issued with a warning sticker".

A police spokesman said there was no regulated penalty for parking in a space designated for parents with children requiring prams.

Of course, parking in an area for people with disabilities is illegal.

In NSW, Road Rules 2014 - Reg 203 states a driver must not stop in a parking area for people with disabilities - unless they display a permit.

The Local Government Act 1993 states drivers can face 10 penalty units if they park in an area designated for the sole use of persons with disabilities - unless they have a permit.

