Tammy Nathan-Belk.
Health

Mum dies ‘in agony’ 10 days after giving birth

by Hannah Paine
2nd Dec 2019 2:45 PM

A New Zealand mum has died "in agony" just days after welcoming her fourth child, leaving her family reeling over the sudden loss.

Tammy Nathan-Belk, 25, gave birth to a baby girl Koraleigh via emergency C-section on October 27, her fourth child with partner Troy Ruka, the New Zealand Herald reports.

Ms Nathan-Belk's other births had been without complications, with the Auckland woman released from hospital a few days after the C-section to continue her recovery and rest at home.

According to Ms Nathan-Belk's mum, Tania Belk, her condition "deteriorated rapidly" on the day she died.

 

Tammy Nathan-Belk died 10 days after having a C-section.
"She was having pains in her stomach so saw her local GP and was given painkillers. It all happened so fast from there, she was at home and was suddenly in agony," Ms Belk told Stuff.

"Troy called an ambulance, but she died on her way into the hospital. We were told her body had rejected the internal stitches from the C-section and it caused acute appendicitis."

A post-mortem letter lists Ms Nathan-Belk's cause of death as ruptured acute appendicitis; however, the family is waiting on a final report that is expected to take months.

Ms Belk said she didn't blame anyone for her daughter's death but still wanted answers.

 

The mother’s sudden death has devastated her family.
"We don't want this to happen to another family. She was a healthy, strong young woman that should have never left us," Ms Belk said.

A Counties Manukau Health spokesman told Stuff any deaths that occurred under their care would be investigated.

"All serious events, including unexpected deaths, are investigated by the DHB, and any maternal case is also reported to a national peri-natal mortality committee for independent review." a statement read.

A Givealittle fundraiser has now been established in Ms Nathan-Belk's memory to help provide for her four children, who are all under the age of 10.

 

A fundraiser has been set up to help provide for her children.
"The shock the whanau (Maori word for family) are all experiencing is indescribable … there are truly no words to explain the tremendous loss that Tammy's unexpected death brings," Ms Nathan-Belk's aunt Emma Afa wrote on the fundraising page.

Ms Afa wrote that the money would be used to provide "financial relief" to her family during this "time of great sorrow". So far, more than $NZ4296 ($A4089) has been raised.

"All moneys will be banked into Tammy's parents account to help pay for the funeral expenses and to help support Troy and Tammy's babies - Taimana, Kaizarn, Traeziah and newborn baby Koraleigh," she wrote.

